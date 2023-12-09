MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,422 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat accounts for 2.1% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 4.32% of MasterCraft Boat worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.0 %

MCFT stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $362.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.71. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.