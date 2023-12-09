Masters Capital Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of California Resources worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

