Masters Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Masters Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. SSR Mining comprises 1.3% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

