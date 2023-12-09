Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Masters Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.19 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $738.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.