Masters Capital Management LLC Takes $12.54 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

