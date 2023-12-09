McGrath RentCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

MGRC opened at $103.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

