Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 58,965 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,965 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $221.25. 622,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,198. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

