Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 814,095 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,095 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $355,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 4,640,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,154. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

