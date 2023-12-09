Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,752,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690,984 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $301,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.