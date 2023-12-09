Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $48,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 586,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,552. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

