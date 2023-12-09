Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $64,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $302.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

