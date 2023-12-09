Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $458.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $458,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.