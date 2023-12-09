Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $894.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,833 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $894,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $422.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $423.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

