Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 110,078 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $150.86. 11,356,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,014. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

