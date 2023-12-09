Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 36,561 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 115,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.