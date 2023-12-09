Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,103 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,323,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

