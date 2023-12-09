Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,705,253 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705,253 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $83,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,049. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.