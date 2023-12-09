Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.61

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.61 and last traded at $153.56, with a volume of 275930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.