Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.75. 14,087,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.96. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

