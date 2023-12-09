MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $115.15 million and $5.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $25.23 or 0.00057162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.99 or 0.99994740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003457 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.02503643 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,487,777.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.