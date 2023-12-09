MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.6% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MetLife stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

