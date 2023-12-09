Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.