Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MXC stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

