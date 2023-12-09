Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 215,418 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,083. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

