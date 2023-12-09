MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 1.3%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.73. 194,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 132,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.
