Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 10%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 105,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 42,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

