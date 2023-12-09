Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,179 shares of company stock valued at $93,652. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

