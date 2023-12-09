Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Down 5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.