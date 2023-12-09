Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 14,000 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $7,970.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,829,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.