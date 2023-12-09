Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 1.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 84,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Montage Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montage Gold news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Insiders own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

