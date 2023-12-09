Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $86,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCO opened at $374.61 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $378.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

