Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

