Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $286,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 112,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

