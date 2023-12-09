Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock opened at $310.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.