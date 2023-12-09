Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $391,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

