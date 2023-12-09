Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,867,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,379,000 after acquiring an additional 423,333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Accenture by 48.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $337.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $339.46. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

