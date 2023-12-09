Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $272.21 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.