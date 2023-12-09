Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

