Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

