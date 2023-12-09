Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy



Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

