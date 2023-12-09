Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,257 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.