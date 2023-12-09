Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after acquiring an additional 874,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

AAP opened at $56.27 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

