Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,967 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,057 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

