Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,399 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $72.53 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.