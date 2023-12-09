Morse Asset Management Inc Has $221,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

