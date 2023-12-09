Morse Asset Management Inc Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.