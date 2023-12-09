Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $421,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $98,581,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $53,801,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,436,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 476.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 372,480 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.