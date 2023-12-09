Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNC stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

