Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 357.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $35.35 on Friday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

