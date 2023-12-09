MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.94

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 46217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.