Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Up 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 37,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 5.38% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

